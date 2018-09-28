CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Big Bounce America is bringing the world’s biggest bounce house to Rawhide Western Town & Events. It is 10,000 square feet of inflatable fun that the whole family can enjoy.

Whether you bring the kiddos, or you just want to feel like a kid again, here is everything you need to know to jump into the fun.

Tickets

There is no fee for entering the grounds, but if you want to go inside the bounce house you must buy a ticket.

Tickets are sold for hour-long blocks that are divided by age group. Kids sessions are in the morning, and everyone 16 and over are scheduled for the afternoon and evening. If parents want to go in with their kids, they must have their own ticket.

Tickets start at $12, and Rawhide will be charging $10 for parking.

Inside the bounce house

This is not your typical bounce house. There are various zones that feature different themes and have their own activity-based entertainment.

Basketball hoops and an inflatable obstacle race are setup inside. A slide that takes you into a ball-pit, giant jungle animals, inflatable trucks, boats and four-poster beds are all part of the fun.

What to wear

Organizers suggest that you wear something that will keep you cool and allows you to move around.

There is a strict no shoes and no bare feet policy. Socks with some grip are suggested. There is an area where shoes can be stored before entering.

Quick facts

No pets are allowed inside the bounce house.

No outside food or drink will be allowed.

Photographers will be available to take photos, but you are welcome to take your own Instagram worthy shots.

The bounce house shuts down for 15 minutes after each hour-long session to be cleaned.

