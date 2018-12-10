Stop. You had me at tacos.

Lovers of the tasty Mexican dish are definitely going to want to head out to Salt River Fields for this year’s Arizona Taco Festival.

Happening October 13 and 14, the festival gives Valley residents the chance to try a variety of tacos from more than 50 vendors. Tacos are $2, tickets are $12 and kids are free!

Along with the food, attendees can try out margaritas and watch authentic Mexican wrestlers. Thirty tequila brands will be in the Tequila Tent on Saturday and several Valley mixologists will be in the Margarita Tent on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.aztacofestival.com. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

