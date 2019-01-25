Sunday is going to be a big day for Valley wrestling fans as WWE holds the 2019 Royal Rumble at Chase Field.

The event will kick off at 4 pm PT on Jan. 27 and is expected to draw big crowds to the downtown Phoenix area.

To help get you ready for all the festivities, here's everything you need to know.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, you can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.

What is Royal Rumble Axxess?

Royal Rumble Axxess is an event at the Phoenix Convention Center running from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27. Fans attending will get to experience Superstar meet & greets, watch live matches, visit the WWE Superstore, take photo opportunities and more.

Tickets are available for purchase at Phoenix.Ticketforce.com.

Where is Chase Field?

The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble and is located in downtown Phoenix near 7th and Washington streets.

Who's on the match card?

Here's a breakdown of what events are going down for Royal Rumble.

Raw Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Smack Tag-Team Championship match: The Bar vs. Shane and Miz

WWE Universal Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

United States Championship match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-way match: Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

Women's Royal Rumble

Men's Royal Rumble

If you're going to Royal Rumble this weekend, be sure to share your photos with us using the hashtag #BeOn12!