Things to do in Phoenix: Weekend of Nov. 12

Have another event that's not featured on this list? Email us at connect@12news.com with the subject line "Nov. 12 Weekend Events"!

For those who want to spend the day out and about

Pinners Conference and Expo: If arts and crafts are your jam, you might want to check out the Pinners Conference at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Enjoy interactive classes, go shopping and meet fellow pinners Nov. 12-14.

American Cup Championship Horse Show: For horse enthusiasts, you might want to check out WestWorld of Scottsdale for the American Cup Championship. There will be plenty of exhibits and games on hand throughout the event!

Fountain Festival of Arts & Crafts: This is one of the biggest craft shows in the southwest with hundreds of booths and exhibitors. There will be local food vendors and live music as well, making for a great event.

PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Phil Mickelson will be among those competing this weekend. Others include Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Fred Couples as the season finale golf tournament tees off Thursday in Phoenix.

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Perhaps the hottest ticket in Arizona is the Cardinals. They are taking on the Panthers this Sunday at State Farm Stadium to maintain their best record in the NFL.

Phoenix Pizza Festival: Who can say no to delicious pizza? No one. The festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park Nov. 13-14 and feature more than 20 pizza makers.

For those who want a night out on the town

Music in the Garden: On Nov. 12 at the Desert Botanical Garden, Americana/singer-songwriter Namoli Brennet will perform at the event. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning around 6 p.m.

Canal Convergence: Visit the Scottsdale Waterfront through Nov. 14 to see various art displays, shows and activities. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Phoenix Vegan Night Market: The free monthly all-vegan market will run from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Nov. 13 in downtown Phoenix. You can find food, produce, drinks and other essentials at the event.

For those who want to spend some quality "me" time at home

If a night at home is more your speed, here are a few options to check out on your favorite streaming service or entertainment device.

Red Notice: Stop, you had me at Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Galdot. The new action comedy is debuting on Netflix on Nov. 12 and should be full of laughs and excitement.

Disney+: Nov. 12 is Disney+ Day and that means a bunch of new offerings from the streaming service. Among the additions include "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "Jungle Cruise" and more.

Finch: You simply can't go wrong with Tom Hanks. Then you throw in an adorable pooch, and eccentric robot and an apocalypse? Sign me up. You can watch the new Hanks-led film on Apple TV+.

No matter how you want to enjoy your weekend in the Valley, there are plenty of things to do around Phoenix.

