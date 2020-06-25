Evacuation orders lifted for residents living near Aquila Fire

“Precaution is the number one thing, you’ve got to plan for stuff, if you say it never will happen to you, well it will.”

PHOENIX — People evacuated in Tuesday's Aquila Fire are now seeing the aftermath left behind by the quick-moving inferno up close.



The neighborhood calms now but 24 hours ago was a much different scene as that raging fire made its way toward people’s homes. One home that we know of going up in flames.

The Aquila Fire torched more than 800 acres and caused hundreds to evacuate late Tuesday afternoon.

“We bought a brand new home, our life dream on an acre plus. The house is brand new. It’s been just a dream for us and I hope for it to be the last house I’ll ever live in," said resident Chris Van Elk. Van Elk and his wife purchased their dream home a year ago. That dream almost turning into a nightmare of flames.

“There were all sorts of thoughts going through your mind but you really didn’t have time to slow down, you just kept going and going and going. The last thing I did before leaving the house, I took pictures of every room.”



Homes now stained pink from the downpour of retardant.

“You don’t realize it while you’re going through it, what’s happening but then when you reflect back it’s like oh my goodness l, you’re literally driving through smoke, fire, and flames by you... frightening,” said resident Andrea Delk.