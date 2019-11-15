A restaurant in downtown Phoenix has fired an employee who wrote a racial slur on an order ticket after civil rights activists accused managers of mishandling the situation.

The incident happened on Oct. 22, when an employee substituted the N-word for his own name when putting in his own lunch order.

Managers said there were only two employees involved, but only one of them typed in the slur. The employees told their managers it was intended to be a joke, and both employees were initially disciplined verbally and in writing.

After the incident, Rev. Jarrett Maupin led a handful of protesters to the restaurant to demand the employee who wrote the slur be fired.

On Wednesday, the restaurant's managers spoke with leaders from the African-American community to pray and discuss the next steps, according to a statement released Thursday.

"We came to a realization: the only way to ensure that Breakfast Club has a zero-tolerance against discrimination is to take strong public action when discrimination occurs," the statement said.

The restaurant fired the employee on Wednesday, despite previously deciding to keep him because of the remorse he showed.

"As we said previously, this was not a joke, even if the slur was not directed at a guest or a fellow worker. It was crude, insensitive and deeply hurtful," the statement said. "It was an extremely serious breach of how we expect Breakfast Club employees to treat each other and our guests."

The statement went on to say the restaurant would take steps to make sure this type of incident never happens again.

"While we believe in God's grace and in the sincerity of this young man’s remorse, we have more than 100 employees to consider and our standing as an organization in a community we value and love very much. We have heard from many members of the community on both sides of this issue, including people who offered advice on how best to move forward. We will continue to formulate next steps as to policies and procedures," the statement said.

The server who brought the offensive ticket to restaurant managers' attention, Rakevion White, said in a statement that the firing should have happened much sooner.

“Today’s firing should have happened the day I was the butt of an N-Word joke. Management was alerted to this serious offense on day one. It is my hope that the EEOC investigates this matter and Breakfast Club can eventually be able to say that ALL people are respected and treated equally while in their employ and as valued customers. Until that happens, I just ask for prayers as I continue to labor, honorably, in a tense workplace that is grappling with issues of racial justice and diversity. I do have hope though and that hope will see me through," the statement said.