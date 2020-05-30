Emergency alert for Maricopa County referred to wildfire evacuations in Cave Creek

The Town of Cave Creek has issued the following Emergency Alert System message. On May 30, 2020 at 1:45 PM, a wildfire has occurred within Cave Creek. People included in the area South of Honda Bow road, north of Ocotillo Road, east of 48th Street, and west of Spur Cross should evacuate. If you have no form of transportation, or are physically unable to evacuate on your own, call 911. Evacuees requiring assistance should go to the American Red Cross at Cactus Shadows High School at 5802 E Dove Valley Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331. Obey all traffic signs, especially barricades. Evacuees with household pets should take leashes and carriers if available. Stay tuned to local TV and radio stations for information.