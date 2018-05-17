ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy firefighter is accused of stealing naked pictures off a patient's phone and then sending them out.

According to Eloy Police, Captain Scott Roninger of the Eloy Fire District found a cell phone that had been left behind in an ambulance. Police say the phone belonged to the girlfriend of the man being transported.

Instead of returning the phone right away, Roninger allegedly went through it and found sexually explicit photos of the patient's girlfriend. Roninger is accused of stealing the photos and sending them out.

12 News tried to reach Roninger at his home, but nobody answered the door.

According to Eloy's fire chief Kelly Weddle, Roninger was with the Eloy Fire District for more than nine years. Weddle said they were first made aware of the allegations back in March, and Roninger was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Roninger has since resigned.

The case is now in the hands of the Eloy Police Department. 12 News is also told the case is being reviewed by the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

