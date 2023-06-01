Electrical failure sparks fire at Phoenix hotel for second time this week

Firefighters said a worker was hospitalized while doing electrical work that sparked a fire on the fourth floor of the building.

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters said a man was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel.

Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a fire broke out at the building.

Firefighters said an electrical failure sparked a fire on the fourth floor of the building.

When fire crews arrived workers had evacuated from the building, which currently has no guests while it's under renovation.

Crews said firefighters made their way to the fourth floor, where they encountered heavy smoke and were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries to firefighters were reported, and fire investigators are working with hotel management to look into the cause of the electrical failure and fire.

An adult male has been transported to the hospital today in stable condition after he was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work @ the Crescent Hotel The electrical failure then sparked a 2nd Alarm fire on the 4th floor of the building which the PFD has now extinguished pic.twitter.com/NQXzU9ccGM — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) January 6, 2023

This is the second electrical fire at the hotel in the past week.

On Sunday, approximately 100 guests were displaced after a fire broke out at a hotel. Firefighters said no injuries were reported, and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

