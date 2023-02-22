Elderly woman rescued from car stuck in canal near Central Avenue and Baseline Road

Phoenix firefighters rescued the 76-year-old woman from the roof of her vehicle after it became trapped in a canal.

PHOENIX — A 76-year-old woman was rescued from the roof of her car after the vehicle became trapped in a canal in south Phoenix. Fire department officials say she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Technical Rescue Teams were called to the canal near Central Avenue and Baseline Road on Wednesday for a water rescue.

Crews found the midsize SUV in the canal with the driver sitting on the roof. Firefighters were able to use the platform of a ladder truck to reach the vehicle and safely rescue the woman.

She was assessed by a medical crew on the scene and requested to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The canal had roughly four feet of water, and photos released by the fire department show the water coming right up to the windows of the car.

The woman has not been identified, and it is unknown what caused the vehicle to exit the roadway and enter the canal.

