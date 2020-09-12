Elderly woman in critical condition after fire breaks out at Phoenix retirement center

Firefighters say the fire happened in the third story of the complex near Washington and 11th streets.

PHOENIX — An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a Phoenix retirement center.

Firefighters say the fire happened in the third story of the complex near Washington and 11th streets. When crews got to the apartment, they found a small fire in the kitchen and the victim unconscious on the floor.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital.

There are about 100 residents of the complex.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.