PHOENIX - An elderly couple and a firefighter were all transported to the hospital in stable condition after a running car leaked carbon monoxide into a home Sunday, according to Phoenix Fire.

A Scottsdale Fire crew first responded after an elderly woman complained of head pain, shaking and nausea. The husband of the woman was facing similar symptoms.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, one of the firefighters began feeling the same symptoms.

Crews eventually found a car was left running in the garage of the home, sending exhaust into the garage and home. According to Phoenix Fire, it's likely the car was running through the night as it was last used Saturday evening.

The home is now secure and stabilized.