PHOENIX — There will be no more traffic cameras in this West Valley city.

El Mirage will soon remove all of its speed photo enforcement equipment after its city council recently voted to end the program, more than a decade after its inception.

City Manager Crystal Dyches directed Redflex Traffic Systems Inc., the vendor of the program, to end enforcement at 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

The city will continue to collect payments on outstanding violations, but all photo enforcement equipment will be removed throughout July.

During the removal process, the equipment will not be collecting data or taking photographs, the city said.

The program began in 2009 in an effort to reduce speeding and improve safety.

“Traffic safety will continue to be a priority,” Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a statement.

Marzocca said his department has hired six more officers and the city council recently approved the addition of three more.

That will "expand our traffic enforcement efforts and mitigate speeding to reduce traffic related collisions and injuries," he added.

