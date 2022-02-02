El Mirage suspends recycling program 'until further notice'

Officials said they are putting the program on hold until further notice, effective Feb. 2.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — The City of El Mirage is suspending its recycling program effective immediately until further notice, city officials said Wednesday.

The city said residents will receive an automatic $2.20 credit on their monthly utility bill starting with the February billing cycle, and no extra steps are required from account holders.

Officials said during this suspension, recyclables will temporarily be rerouted to a landfill.

“The City is working closely with its sanitation partner, Parks and Sons, to monitor the availability of the recycling facility,” said Nick Russo, El Mirage Public Works director. “Once the facility becomes available in the future, the City will work with Parks and Sons to notify residents and resume recycling services.”

Officials said they hope to resume the recycling program as soon as possible.

In the meantime, residents can place blue recycle containers curbside; however, all items contained in the blue bins will be processed as regular garbage. All items should be bagged and tied before placing in either container to ensure proper collection.

To learn more about what can be recycled and answers to frequently asked questions visit: ElMirageAZ.gov/Recycling.

