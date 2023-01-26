El Mirage police arrest students who allegedly carried gun on school campus

El Mirage police said at no time were any threats made to students or staff at Riverview Elementary School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — El Mirage police arrested two juveniles Thursday morning after they reportedly possessed a gun on an elementary school campus, authorities said.

Police said that shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to Riverview Elementary School near 119th Avenue and Moreno Boulevard after staff reported that a student had found a weapon lying in the street while walking to school.

Officers said the student did not pick up the weapon but immediately notified school staff when they arrived on campus.

During their investigation, El Mirage Police discovered another student, age 13, picked up the weapon and placed it in a backpack before officers could search the area. Police said the teen went to school and reportedly handed the weapon to another 13-year-old student.

Police said the weapon, an unloaded semi-automatic pistol, was confiscated by police.

Authorities said the two juveniles, one male and one female, were taken into police custody.

El Mirage police said at no time were any threats made to students or staff.

Other districts around the Valley are also dealing with school threats on campus.

Casa Grande school officials have had three separate school threats this week.

On Tuesday, the Combs Middle School campus was placed on lockdown after a man trying to outrun deputies got onto school property.

Related Articles Casa Grande high school student arrested for bringing gun to campus, police say

Up to Speed