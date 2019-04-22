PHOENIX — People celebrated Easter Sunday with ceremonies throughout the Valley.

Nearly 100 people attended the longstanding Sunrise Sermon at Turf Paradise.

Pastor Wahl presided over the 57th annual service.

On the other side of town, thousands filled the Goodyear Ballpark for the inaugural "Easter at the Ballpark" event.

Compass Church pastor Tim Jacobs said they had been doing multiple Easter events throughout the day in the past to accommodate the crowds, so they decided to host one large mid-morning celebration at the ballpark this year.

“We knew we couldn’t fit everyone into our building, and so we said, 'What’s a venue we can use to let everyone know we want everyone to come?'" Jacobs said.

The event included an hour sermon by Jacobs followed by two hours of food, fun and egg hunts.