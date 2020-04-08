East Valley mom shares '100 pound journey'

It can be tough to stay motivated with gyms closed and life upside down right now, but Danielle Canzoneri is doing just that! The "100-pound journey" is just the beginning for her as she's proving to herself and potential clients that your physical health is never out of reach. "I have a new lease on life and I feel that if I can help even one person by posting that vulnerable video, then that's what I need to do," Canzoneri said.

The road to weight loss has been full of hurdles and the hard dose of reality came from multiple ailments, she shared.



"I was taking a combination of 3-4 blood pressure pills and then I was taking a water pill which was also for blood pressure so I was taking 6 different prescriptions and now I'm on zero!" Canzoneri said proudly.



Over the last 12 months, she's traded prescriptions for vitamins and self-loathing for self-love. All of which are key ways to help her stay on track.



"I feel like a million bucks," she said. "I had a much more active lifestyle in the last 6-8 months than I've had in the last 20 years. I'm healthier now at 49 than I was at 29 and I feel fantastic."



After trying every diet under the sun, Canzoneri called in a health coach to keep her focused when she was feeling weak.



"Just having her talk me off the ledge or just give me that moral support has been life-changing," she added. "It's been a game-changer for me, it's been the missing link in every other program I've tried in the past.".



The healthy healing process has been happening since May of 2019 and she says that there are no plans to pause her progress.



"This is my life and it's very doable. I'm doing it, I've navigated holidays, vacations and celebrations of all kinds," she said.



The mother of four is mindful about leading by example and extending her experience to those who might just need that missing link when it comes to self-love and weight loss.