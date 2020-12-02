PHOENIX — A serious crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday led to the closure of Interstate 17 at Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix.

Drivers were not able to access the highway from Dunlap Avenue due to the crash on the surface street.

The overpass was also restricted, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound and southbound off-ramps were also closed at Dunlap.

No further details were immediately released. We'll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

