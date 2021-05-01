x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

Ducey faces criticism after son posts video of packed party

The footage contradicts the governor’s pleas to take “personal responsibility” for preventing the spread of the virus.
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is facing criticism after his adult son posted video on social media from a large party at which people were packed in a room without masks. 

The footage contradicts the Republican governor’s pleas with the public to take “personal responsibility” for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Jack Ducey, who is in his early 20s, apparently posted the video to his Instagram account on Dec. 30. 

It first shows a large group dining indoors at a restaurant, then shows a packed party with dozens of maskless young adults dancing close together.

Jack Ducey told The Arizona Republic he had made a mistake.

RELATED: Arizona has highest COVID-19 case rate in the country, data shows

RELATED: No criminal charges for Phoenix PD officer in threat incident against Mayor Kate Gallego