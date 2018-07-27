PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey has succeeded in avoiding a deposition in a false-arrest lawsuit filed by a man once charged in some of metro Phoenix's freeway shootings during the summer of 2015.

Leslie Merritt Jr.'s lawyers argued that Ducey inserted himself in the now-dismissed criminal case when he triumphantly tweeted, "We got him!" minutes after the landscaper was arrested.

Merritt's lawyers wanted to question Ducey about his calls with Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead around the time of the arrest to get information on Milstead's demeanor.

A judge ruled Wednesday that lawyers aren't likely to get valuable information about Milstead's demeanor from the calls.

Merritt insisted he was innocent and was freed after spending months in jail.

No one else has been arrested, and an investigation remains open.

