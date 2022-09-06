Drug overdose ruled as cause of Sun City firefighter’s death

Shane Godbehere died in his sleep in June while he was working at Station 131.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUN CITY, Ariz. — A medical examination found that the death of an on-duty Sun City firefighter in June stemmed from an accidental drug overdose.

Shane Godbehere, 36, died in his sleep while he was working at Station 131. He was a 15-year veteran of the department.

His sudden death stunned the small, close-knit department that employs just over 100 first responders.

“[Godbehere’s] death really hit us hard,” Assistant Chief Rob Schmitz said in June. “We have had an outpouring of support from the firefighting community.”

A toxicology report released Tuesday found that Godbehere had a variety of drugs in his system when he died, including trace elements of fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine and other amphetamines.

His death was officially ruled an accidental drug overdose from acute polydrug toxicity.

Godbehere was laid to rest on June 17 after a funeral at Desert Springs Bible Church.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.