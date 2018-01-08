Wednesday morning was a touching reunion between a Mesa electrician and a Valley man whose life he saved after finding him in his family’s pool 26 years ago.

“I heard a voice in my head that told me to run,” said Jacob Petersen, a SRP substation electrician who shared his own personal experience saving a little boy’s life when he was just 15 years old.

“I felt strongly that I needed to run as fast as I could,” he said.

It happened when Jacob was on his way to help a mom of four clean out her pool.

“As I was coming up to the house, I could hear a woman scream,” he said. “It brings back a lot of memories, telling this story… I don’t tell it very often.”

Twenty-six years, later the feeling is still fresh. Holding back tears, Jacob shared how he jumped into action.

“I came around the corner -- Colter Conway, oh my gosh,” said Petersen.

Little did Jacob know, Colter was about to surprise him today. The two hadn’t seen each other since Colter’s wedding five years ago.

“How you doing, man?” Conway whispered as he hugged Jacob. “Thank you so much!”

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“He was 18 months old. He was completely blue and gray…” Peterson said.

Jacob explained how his mother was in a panic trying to call 911, screaming.

“Breathe. Colter breathe, Colter breathe,” he thought to himself.

Jacob had just learned CPR a month earlier and followed the 911 operator's instructions.

“I checked for a pulse and found one eventually,” he said. “I started mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and after about six breaths, Colter started to gurgle a little bit.

“He threw up about a gallon and a half of water, trying to get air,” he added.

Finally, Colter started breathing and crying as paramedics arrived and took over from there.

Today, Colter is doing great. He’s married with a child of his own.

“I had no idea he was going to be here today and it’s such an amazing thing,” he said.

It was an emotional reunion -- one that emphasizes importance of CPR.

“I encourage everybody to be certified and to be trained and be ready and pay attention and take it seriously,” said Petersen.

August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month.

Several Valley fire departments along with SRP and DPCA are offering free CPR classes to the public this month. For more information, go to preventdrownings.org.

© 2018 KPNX