MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Elections Department announced Monday drop box hours will be extended at five of the seven emergency voting locations for voters with early ballots.

The drop boxes will be available until 9 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from election officials.

Voters do not have to have an emergency to use the drop boxes.

The drop box outside the Elections Department in Phoenix is available 24 hours each day.

On Election Day, voters have to return ballots to a voting location or an official ballot drop box no later than 7 p.m.

Monday’s ballot drop off locations are as follows (italicized locations also offer in-person Emergency Voting until 5 p.m. for voters experiencing and emergency that would prevent them from voting on Election Day):

Maricopa County Elections Department – MCTEC, 510 S. 3rd Ave. in Phoenix (12 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Faith Lutheran Church, 801 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Maricopa County Elections Department – Mesa, 222 E. Javelina Ave. in Mesa (8 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Mesa Community College at Red Mountain – Mesa, 7110 E. McKellips Rd. (8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Queen Creek Unified School District Office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Rd in Queen Creek (8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

South Mountain Community Center, 212 E. Alta Vista Rd. in Phoenix (9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise (8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Tolleson Council Chambers, 9555 W. Van Buren St. in Tolleson (8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Below is a map of polling locations for in-person voting.

