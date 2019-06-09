PHOENIX, Ariz — Drones will be taking over Chase Field Sunday night for the Drone Racing League's first official live drone race in the United States.

12 pilots are competing in the race flying custom-built drones that fly up to 90 miles per hour.

Pilots use goggles to fly the drones, which shows them what the drone sees via first-person view.

The course includes gates placed around Chase Field, so drones will be flying above and around spectators.

The race starts Sunday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.