PHOENIX — Although it was April Fool's Day, Intel's drone light show at the Arizona Biltmore Monday night was no joke.

The show took place during Intel's Capital Global Summit in Phoenix, which ended Wednesday. Intel's drone shows have been seen all over the world at some of the biggest events like this year's Super Bowl, 2018 Winter Olympics and Coachella.

The Phoenix show started around 9 p.m. Monday night and was even captured on ADOT traffic cameras.

"All those pretty lights from the drone light show," ADOT tweeted with a photo from a traffic cam on northbound SR-51 near Highland Avenue.

A video of the show, which says it featured 500 drones, has thousands of views online and has received national attention popping on websites like Mashable.

The show, according to Mashable, is set to the music of the popular band Phish.

The company says it's Shooting Star drones, which are equipped with special LED lights that can "create countless color combinations and animations," are controlled by a single pilot.