Driving programs available throughout the Valley for teens

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There's specialty road safety training for teenagers in the Valley at Driving MBA and as National Teen Driver's Safety Week approaches, families are taking advantage.

Young drivers like Josh Venter and Breanna Brussat know how crucial it is to have second-nature skills while behind the wheel.

"It is exciting but it's definitely scary seeing how reckless some of the drivers can be," Josh said while doing the simulator for evasive driving. "This program has definitely helped my confidence knowing I'm safer on the road."

His mom Roberta Venter noted the dangers drivers face every day. Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed that car crashes are the leading cause of death for teen drivers.

"You cannot put a price on your child's life, this is how they get prepared to do it right the first time," she said.

Driving MBA Instructor Taylor Mullen said these courses build confidence and familiarity with cars, gears, buttons and speed.

Inevitable accidents happen all the time. In 2019, there were more than 2,000 people killed in crashes involving a teenage driver. Breanna's mom, Angie praised the process and techniques at Driving MBA, especially after learning last September was the deadliest month for drivers in Arizona.

"Here in Arizona it's very scary, I just wanted to provide the very best training skills, this is one of the most important life skills that we have to teach our children," she said. "It just gives me extra confidence knowing she's had this training."

Students can participate prior to getting their permits. Another facility will open in Glendale on Oct. 23.

