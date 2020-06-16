Driving golf carts on Scottsdale streets has deadly history

The golf carts are street-legal, but people can get hurt or even killed if they aren't careful.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It was a terrifying night in Old Town after five people were hurt when a car collided with a golf cart they were riding in. Sometimes these crashes result in situations worse than even injuries.

Even though we've all seen street-legal golf carts out and about, and it is convenient transportation, it can come with life-changing costs.

Back in February 2018, an accident between a car and a golf cart took a fatal turn.

"You see a car coming at your legs, and you're on the back of a golf cart, my reaction, legs come up to our knees so our legs could be smashed by a car," a witness testified in court.



The car accident itself spawned an altercation and ultimately resulted in the shooting death of Tempe Fire Captain, Kyle Brayer.



"I heard gunfire, I was next to the sidewalk when it happened," a golf cart driver explained.

While the most recent incident involves the same two types of vehicles, it fortunately ended a lot differently but still yielded injuries. The driver of the golf cart and four female passengers were badly hurt.



Officers arrested 22-year-old Robert Gandara, who they say rear-ended the golf cart near Miller and Chaparral roads. Police said golf carts are street-legal but can be dangerous.



"Your head spins, you're wondering if it's someone you know or if it's one of your regulars, is it somebody that you'll never see again," the golf cart driver said.



While every incident doesn't spark violence, police say people opting for a ride should use seatbelts if possible and only ride with the appropriate number of passengers allowed.