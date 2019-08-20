TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver suffered serious injuries during a crash near Baseline and Rural roads in Tempe, police said.

Tempe Police said several calls were made to report a vehicle driving eastbound erratically on Baseline Road near Kyrene Road.

As officers were on their way, they received more call on a vehicle matching the same description that has just rear-ended another vehicle while driving at a high rate speed on Baseline just west of Rural, according to Tempe police.

The pick-up truck was located, the driver was not restrained and has serious injuries, police said.

RELATED: Teen suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a PCSO deputy

RELATED: 5 people injured after car involved in Tempe shoplifting crashes in Scottsdale

The occupants in the truck suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police said initial investigation reveals impairment may be a factor, as the investigation is ongoing.

Baseline closed eastbound from College Avenue to Rural Road.

RELATED: Scottsdale PD identify woman killed during street racing crash, driver facing murder charge