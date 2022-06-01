Driver killed in semi-truck crash on I-17

The I-17 to I-10 transition ramp was closed when a semi jackknifed into a pillar, killing the driver.

PHOENIX — The transition ramp from westbound I-17 to I-10 west has reopened following a semi-truck crash Monday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said.

According to DPS, the crash occurred at 6:09 a.m. on Monday when the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a pillar.

When troopers arrived on the scene they found the 56-year-old driver being helped by other motorists.

The man was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is currently unknown why the driver lost control of the vehicle. The ramp has reopened shortly before noon.

