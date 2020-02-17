MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after his car crashed into a mobile home in Mesa.

Emergency crews responded to a neighborhood near Broadway Road and 31st Street around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Mesa Fire and Medical say there were two people inside the mobile home and they were not hurt.

The 40-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

