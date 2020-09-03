PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash on Scottsdale Road just south of the Loop 202 early Monday, police said.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced dead.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Scottsdale Road was closed in both directions while officers investigate the crash.

The eastbound and westbound Scottsdale Road exit ramps from the 202 freeway are also closed.