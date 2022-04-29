Driver dies after hitting Valley Metro bus, police say

The collision occurred shortly before midnight on Interstate 10 near milepost 141.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a motorist died after hitting the back of a Valley Metro bus on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision occurred Thursday night at about 11:50 p.m. on I-10 near milepost 141.

The driver of a pickup truck hit a Valley Metro traveling on the freeway near 35th Avenue. The truck's driver sustained fatal injuries and the bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been disclosed.

Impairment is not suspected to be a causing factor in the collision, DPS said.

The crash caused the freeway to shut down for at least an hour.

Up to Speed

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

The Arizona Department of Transportation keeps track of traffic fatalities throughout Arizona.