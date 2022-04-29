Driver dies after hitting Valley Metro bus, police say

PHOENIX — Authorities say a motorist died after hitting the back of a Valley Metro bus on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision occurred Thursday night at about 11:50 p.m. on I-10 near milepost 141.
The driver of a pickup truck hit a Valley Metro traveling on the freeway near 35th Avenue. The truck's driver sustained fatal injuries and the bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.
The identity of the deceased driver has not been disclosed.
Impairment is not suspected to be a causing factor in the collision, DPS said.
The crash caused the freeway to shut down for at least an hour.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
The Arizona Department of Transportation keeps track of traffic fatalities throughout Arizona.
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.