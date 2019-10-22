A person was killed in a crash involving a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy Monday afternoon.

Gila River police said there were three people in the car that appeared to have crossed the center line and crashed head-on with the deputy’s vehicle.

The driver of the car that collided with the deputy's vehicle died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. The two other people in the car were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The MCSO deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Police said no names have been released pending the investigation and notification of next of kin.