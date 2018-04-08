The driver of a small sedan died early Saturday after her car collided with a bus, according to Phoenix police.

The car was traveling west on 40th Street around 12:45 a.m. when it struck the bus, which was stopped at the intersection at Southern Avenue, police said.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the woman driving the car was along with the collision happened. Medics took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger and driver on the bus didn't suffer any injuries, according to Fortune.

Police are investigating the crash.

