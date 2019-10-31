The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Phoenix restaurant died after being taken to a hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to police, the 40-year-old driver suffered a medical episode which caused his vehicle to crash into the First Watch restaurant near the I-17 in Phoenix.

The crash happened around 9:30 Wednesday night and police said witnesses reported seeing smoke from the crash. According to police, it was later determined that the vehicle's tires caused the smoke.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.