Officer injured after driver crashes into police car; DUI suspected

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is in the hospital with minor injures after someone ran a red light, causing a car crash Friday night.
Around 11 p.m., a car traveling south on 15th Avenue at Washington Street drove through a red light and collided with a marked police car, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
One officer was hospitalized and the driver who ran the red light was processed for a DUI, according to the department.
The identities of those involved in the crash were not released by police.
12 News will update as more information becomes available.
