Driver accidentally crashes car into Tempe store, police say

Tempe police say at least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver mistakenly drove their car into the front of a retail store in Tempe, causing significant damage to the interior of the business.

Tempe police said the crash occurred Thursday near Mill Avenue and Southern Avenue after the driver accidentally accelerated their vehicle instead of hitting the brake pedal.

Surveillance footage shows two people standing in the pathway where the vehicle crashed into the store. One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Tempe police said.

Wow check out this close call!! The driver accidentally left the car in drive and tries to put it in park and unintentionally hit the accelerator. Thankfully only minor injuries! pic.twitter.com/03OWUN9o6c — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) May 26, 2022

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

· Don’t speed or drive aggressively

· Never drive while under the influence of substances

· Avoid distractions while driving

· Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

· When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

· Stay extra aware in work zones

· Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.