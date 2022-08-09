Driver arrested for allegedly hitting 4-year-old girl in Mesa

Police say the child sustained a brain bleed, broken ribs, a punctured lung, facial lacerations, and facial fractures. She is expected to survive.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a woman accused of fleeing the scene of a traffic collision that severely injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

The child was hit by a car as she was crossing Main Street with her mother and siblings near the Lesueur intersection.

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital and treated for a brain bleed, broken ribs, a punctured lung, facial lacerations and fractures. She's expected to survive her injuries.

On Monday, investigators located the suspect's vehicle, a silver 2014 Hyundai, at a local apartment complex near Ashland and Main Street.

Veronica Laprada, 48, was then identified as the suspected driver of the vehicle involved in Sunday's collision. She was taken into custody on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious collision.

