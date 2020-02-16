TEMPE, Ariz. — Police say a driver struck two pedestrians, killing one, in Tempe early Sunday morning and then fled the scene near University Drive and College Avenue.

A 42-year-old woman was killed, police said. A male pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

A Tempe police officer located the vehicle involved in the crash near the Sheraton Phoenix Airport Hotel and the driver was arrested.

Police say impairment does appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation ongoing.

The University Drive and College Avenue remains closed Sunday morning.

It's unknown at this time what charges the driver may face.