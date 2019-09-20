Editor's Note: The above video is from a 2018 interview with the victim's mother.

It's been a year since a 17-year-old girl lost her life in a car crash in Phoenix and now an arrest has been made in the crash.

Dakota Austin Behan, 19, was booked into county jail Thursday for allegedly causing the September 12, 2018 crash that killed 17-year-old Anika Zibell and left another teen seriously injured, according to Phoenix Police.

Investigators say around 7:30 p.m. Behan, who was 18 at the time, was speeding up 32nd Street when he ran a red light at Union Hills Drive. Zibell and a 16-year-old boy were riding with Behan.

His Kia Optima hit a Ford pickup truck turning left onto Union Hills Drive from the southbound lane. Behan's car went on to strike another Ford pickup that was trying to turn right from the westbound lane.

Zibell was critically injured. She was taken to the hospital but couldn't be saved. The other passenger did not have life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers were not seriously injured.

Behan could be charged for the death of Zibell and for endangering the life of the other teen.