Driver arrested 1 year after deadly Phoenix crash

A 29-year-old Valley man was taken into custody this week for a 2022 fatal crash. He's accused of driving at a speed of 107 mph, records show.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A 29-year-old man was arrested this week for allegedly causing a deadly crash last year in north Phoenix.

Connor Crofutt is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault after a passenger in his vehicle died in a traffic collision on Sept. 22, 2022.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road after Crofutt's car entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and struck a 2003 Buick, court records show.

The Buick's driver sustained critical injuries and a passenger in Crofutt's vehicle was ejected and later died at the hospital. Phoenix police identified the deceased passenger as 28-year-old Cole Boaz.

Court records show Crofutt displayed signs of impairment and toxicology reports showed his blood alcohol content level was 0.358, which is more than four-times above the legal limit.

Investigators later determined Crofutt was allegedly driving at a speed of 107 mph before the collision. The posted speed limit in the area where the crash occurred is 45 mph.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."