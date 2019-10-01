The driver accused of hitting and killing Salt River police officer Clayton Townsend Tuesday night was released from jail.

Jerry Sanstead, 40, was released after posting a $100,000 bond early Thursday morning.

DPS says Sanstead was texting and driving when he crossed two lanes of traffic slamming into officer Townsend. Townsend had pulled over a car in the emergency lane on Loop 101.

Townsend suffered head trauma in the collision and was taken Honor Health Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to court paperwork, Sanstead told investigators he had been texting his wife about planning for the evening. Sanstead said he was reading and authoring messages to his wife using his phone's voice texting feature.

Sanstead said he had removed his phone from his pants pocket and told investigators he knew he shouldn't have been on his phone, according to court documents.

A judge denied Sanstead's request for no bond and an ankle monitor.