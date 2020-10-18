Drive-in concealed carry permit class in Mesa

The Armed Self Defense Institute in Mesa is offering drive-in concealed carry permit classes so people don’t have to worry about COVID-19.

Owner Spencer Rands came up with the idea.

“Early on in the pandemic we just completely shut down. Then we thought, we can do it in a drive-in,” Rands said.

“It’s convenient. You can sit in the back and relax and have your snacks,” said Robert Seals, a class participant.

Students listen to the instructor from their cars, text in questions, and honk to participate.

Dozens of people have signed up for the class. Arizona doesn't require concealed weapons permits, but DPS still issues them for those who plan to carry in other states.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, gun sales are up 95% since this time last year.

Experts said that’s usually the case during election years.

“I’m worried about the election and how things are going to go,” Seals said.

Some students here said their decision to get a permit is spurred by recent events in the country.

“With the way the world is today, it’s better to have protection than not,” said Steven Mix.

“I’m not afraid of that. I’m not that type of person,” Seals said.