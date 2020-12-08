Dramatic video shows Mesa officers rescuing man pinned under car

In the video, one officer can be seen lifting the front of the car just high enough for the other to pull the victim out.

MESA, Ariz. — Newly released bodycam footage shows two Mesa police officers scrambling to rescue a man pinned beneath a car.

The incident happened Tuesday morning when a man was apparently working beneath a car when the jack collapsed, sending the car body into his chest.

The video shows officers Martineu and Gardner arriving at the home near Mesa Drive and 2nd Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

In the video, one officer can be seen lifting the front of the car just high enough for the other to pull the victim out.