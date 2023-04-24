Drake playing twice at Desert Diamond Arena for his 'It's All A Blur' tour

The GRAMMY-award-winning artist announced 12 new dates in his highly anticipated tour, adding a second location at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Fans of the GRAMMY-award-winning artist, Drake, will have a second chance to see him live right here in the Valley.

Due to demand, Drake announced 12 new stops on his highly-anticipated "It's All A Blur" tour, with another appearance at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

He'll be performing in Glendale Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Wednesday, Sept. 6.

'It's All A Blur' marks Drake's return to touring since headlining the 'Aubrey & the Three Migos' tour in 2018. In the time since he's dropped four new albums, including the chart-topping Her Loss album.

Cash App Card holders will get a chance to get their tickets early with an exclusive presale starting at noon on Wednesday, April 26.

As the tour's official sponsor, Sprite will also be holding a ticket presale on Thursday, April 27. The sale starts at 10 a.m. local time and runs through 10 p.m. at sprite.com.

The general sale starts Friday, April 28 at noon. You can get your tickets at drakerelated.com.

'It's All A Blur' will feature a massive 54 dates across North America, so don't miss out on your chance to see this hip hop icon.

