PHOENIX — The driver accused of killing a 20-year-old woman almost a week ago in a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive in the West Valley cannot be identified at this time, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said the driver was moved to a longterm rehabilitation facility to be treated for her injuries. Detectives say it is unlikely they will be able to identify her until she is released from the facility.

Laiquan Lemon, a Goodyear resident, was driving on the freeway around 11:30 p.m. when a 22-year-old Phoenix woman crashed into Lemon's car while driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

The 22-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Another driver in a third vehicle was sidesiped by the wrong-way vehicle, but was not injured in the crash.

The crash closed Loop 101 southbound from 75th Avenue to Bell Road Wednesday morning until 7:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Detectives are working to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.