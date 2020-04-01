PHOENIX — The driver of a vehicle going the wrong-way on the new South Mountain Freeway was killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Authorities received a call of a wrong-way driver around 3 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was going north in the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Ray Road.

The wrong-way driver crashed into a second vehicle on the Loop 202 near Elliot Road, killing one person, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, DPS said.

DPS is investigating the incident.