Troopers have issued nearly 2,000 warnings since the hands-free law went into effect in April, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Arizona's law banning the use of hand-held devices while driving went into effect on April 22. DPS said 1,940 warnings were issued as of June 25.

Drivers who use hand-held devices while driving will be issued a warning until Jan. 1, 2021. That's when law enforcement can start writing citations for the use hand-held devices.

The first violation could cost distracted drivers up to $149 for the first violation and up to $250 for the second.

