A DPS trooper sustained minor injuries after an altercation with a man on US 60 Friday morning, officials said.

Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 18, DPS received a report of a subject passed out in the driver seat of a vehicle westbound on US 60 near Power Road, DPS said. Once arriving on the scene, a trooper made contact with the man and a fight ensued.

Authorities said the man was taken into custody and the trooper sustained minor injuries. DPS said the trooper involved in the fight was taken to the hospital and ultimately treated and released.

The investigation into possible impairment is underway.