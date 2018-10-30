PHOENIX — Interstate 17 was closed Monday at 7th Street after a shooting involving a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Phoenix and Mesa police assisted DPS in pursuing the suspect involved. Police said the area is contained.

Authorities have not yet released more information on injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Shooting reported on I-17 at 7th St

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.